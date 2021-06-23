Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000.

VUG opened at $282.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.93 and a one year high of $282.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

