Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.22 and last traded at $87.68. 92,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 176,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.53.

