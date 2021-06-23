Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.29 and last traded at $106.17. 310,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,065,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.