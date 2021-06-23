Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.32. 629,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,391,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.