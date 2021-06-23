Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $68.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

