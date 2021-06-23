Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Shares Up 0.4%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.80 and last traded at $146.49. 35,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 78,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.93.

