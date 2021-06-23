Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,167 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 44.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $194,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 305,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.48. The stock had a trading volume of 176,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

