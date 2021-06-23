Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 14.2% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $128,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.33. The stock had a trading volume of 150,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $151.35 and a 52 week high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

