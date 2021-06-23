Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Reaches $5.28 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00024855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $18,767.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00107836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00168522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,125.23 or 0.99774326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 825,445 coins and its circulating supply is 640,285 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

