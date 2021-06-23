Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Down 2.5%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.70 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.70 ($0.65). Approximately 3,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Vector Capital Company Profile (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.