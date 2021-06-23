Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $583.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Vectrus by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

