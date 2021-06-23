Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $312.22 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $228.81 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.98. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,340.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

