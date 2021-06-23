Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.12. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 519,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,550. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.