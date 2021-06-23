Venus Trading Down 29.3% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.07 or 0.00059715 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $205.42 million and $57.82 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,624.81 or 1.00051982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000768 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,235,704 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

