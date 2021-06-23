Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRA. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $412.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,944 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

