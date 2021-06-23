Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading Down 0.7%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 31,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

