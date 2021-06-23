Vertcoin Trading 29.1% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $557,528.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,016.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.20 or 0.05865432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.89 or 0.01387247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00380004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00634054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00368085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007125 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038512 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,580,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

