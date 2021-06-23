Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $260,049.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $24.53 million and $260,049.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.19 or 0.05864949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.10 or 0.01453349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00391464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00124505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00639161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00393813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007414 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039984 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,590,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.