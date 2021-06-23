Vertex (VERX) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vertex to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vertex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Vertex Competitors 2163 11362 21231 607 2.57

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 37.76%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -12.40% -64.84% -11.08% Vertex Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertex and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million -$78.94 million -47.91 Vertex Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 53.68

Vertex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vertex peers beat Vertex on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

