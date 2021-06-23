VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $62.85 million and approximately $31,167.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00111292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00173286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,577.53 or 0.99815325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002787 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,884,057 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

