Vesper (VSP) Price Hits $7.18 on Top Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00022017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $27.08 million and $1.30 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00169180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.43 or 0.99709510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,769,670 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.