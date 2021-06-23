Victoria (LON:VCP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

LON:VCP traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,005 ($13.13). 475,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Victoria has a 52-week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -16.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,006.44.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

