Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.73. Approximately 4,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.