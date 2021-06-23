VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $60.41. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 1,255 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

