Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTXPF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victrex has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

