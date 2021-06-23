Vidulum (VDL) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Vidulum has a total market cap of $228,580.59 and $234.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001196 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

