Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €94.57 ($111.26). Vinci shares last traded at €94.02 ($110.61), with a volume of 774,845 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.14 ($117.82).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.88.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

