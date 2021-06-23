Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.01. 83,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

