Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 268.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. XXEC Inc. grew its position in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.16. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

