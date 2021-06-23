VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 91,711 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

