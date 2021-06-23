Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $424.47

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.47 ($5.55) and traded as low as GBX 411.50 ($5.38). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.54), with a volume of 302,895 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a market cap of £838.83 million and a PE ratio of 80.00.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.