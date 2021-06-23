Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,460. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

