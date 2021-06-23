Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Reaches $70,320.94

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $70,320.94 and approximately $1,402.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015931 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.