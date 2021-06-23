Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.57). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 22,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

