Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Raised to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -23.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,918 shares of company stock valued at $90,009,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

