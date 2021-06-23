Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 5.5%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. 7,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,304,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $474,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vuzix by 118.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter worth $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

