Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 216,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,624,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 230.73%.

In other Vyant Bio news, CEO John A. Roberts bought 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $25,147.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R John Fletcher bought 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,808.00. Insiders have bought a total of 49,781 shares of company stock valued at $170,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.