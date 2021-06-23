W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 107,954 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 284,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

