W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 107,954 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 284,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.
MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
