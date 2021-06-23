Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €133.00 ($156.47) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

Wacker Chemie stock traded up €6.80 ($8.00) on Wednesday, reaching €132.50 ($155.88). 155,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a twelve month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company’s fifty day moving average is €131.58.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

