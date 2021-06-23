Wall Street Games Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $1.01 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00111314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,780.44 or 1.00035270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

