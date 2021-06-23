Wall Street Games Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $744,693.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00158434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.69 or 0.99757209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

