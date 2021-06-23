Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 272,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 262,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wallbridge Mining in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

