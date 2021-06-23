Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $89.76 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $89.76 million and $2.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00192217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00035505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,104.10 or 0.03296059 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

