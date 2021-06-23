WandX Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One WandX coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $196,965.25 and approximately $210.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00608010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00077866 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

