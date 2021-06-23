Warren Whitehead Sells 15,400 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$63,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,991.60.

Shares of TSE:APS traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 84,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,179. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.98. The firm has a market cap of C$368.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 20.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

