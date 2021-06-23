Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

