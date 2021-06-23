Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.