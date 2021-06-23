Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $348.86

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $348.86 and last traded at $348.51, with a volume of 4675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Get Waters alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.