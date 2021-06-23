wave edu coin (WEC) Price Tops $0.0010

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. wave edu coin has a market cap of $139,974.61 and $1,867.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00108615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00169388 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,680.44 or 1.00103056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002774 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin Coin Trading

