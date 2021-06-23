Waves Enterprise (WEST) One Day Volume Hits $599,275.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $599,275.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00112170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00172666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,546.96 or 0.99724538 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

